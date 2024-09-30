Karela United shock Legon Cities

Karela United record­ed their first victory of the season, beating Legon Cities 2-0 at the Universi­ty of Ghana Stadium in Legon, yesterday.

Ibrahim Giyasu scored the opener in the 14th minute with Muhammad Hadi adding the second in the 88th minute to seal victory for the visitors.

Cities began the afternoon on a strong note but quickly fell to the visitors as Giyasu dribbled goalkeeper Kwame Aziz and fired into the roof of the net for the opener.

Cities accepted the challenge and lifted their game but efforts from Albert Yeboah, Nasiru Sunaila, and Alidu Moham­med were not enough to cause havoc.

The visitors soaked the pres­sure after the break and played on the break.

In one of their breaks, Mu­hammad Hadi added the second in the 88th minute to seal victo­ry for the visitors.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY