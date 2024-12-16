Kotoko maintain dominance over Hearts

Porcupine Warriors, Asante Kotoko, yesterday recorded a narrow 1-0 victory over Accra Hearts of Oak in their super clash of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The result was a significant victory for Kotoko, being their first game of the competition at the Baba Yara Stadium since the beginning of the competition this season.

Kotoko played their games at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi following the closure of the Baba Yara Stadium for repair works.

But, it was one game that the Phobians needed for the bragging rights as they looked to break their winless streak against Ko­toko, who have had the upper hand in their recent meetings.

Both teams started the game on a high note but it was the red army that appeared very domi­nant in the first half.

Kotoko, in fact, created the best of chances while the Phobians struggled with the compe­tition in midfield where Justice Blay and Emmanuel Antwi had a great day.

The As­anteman contin­gent could have snatched the lead in the first half with two or three goals but their talisman, Albert Amoah, squandered all the glorious opportunities in the early hours of the game.

Hearts of Oak’s goalkeeper, Benjamin Asante, pulled a crucial save in the first minute of the super clash as the visitors were put under intense pressure.

Kotoko resorted to long balls, a tactic the Hearts defenders struggled to defend.

Kotoko increased the tempo of the game in the second half with the visitors trying to find breakthroughs in the small spaces available.

But, when all pointed to end goalless, the Porcupine Warriors took the game to the rivals, with Albert Amoah, making amends as he capitalised on a miscommunication between defenders Kelvin Osei Assi­bey and Benjamin Asare to ‘walk’ the ball into the net.