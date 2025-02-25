Lands Ministry condemns attacks on journalists

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resourc­es has condemned the recent attack on a Citi News journalists for reporting on the activities of illegal miners in the Breman-Adomanya forest area of the Wassa Amenfi West Dis­trict in the Western Region.

A statement issued by the Head of Public Relations of the Ministry, Abraham Otabil, and copied to The Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, said the ac­tivities of the illegal miners had also destroyed timber and cocoa trees, rubber farms, and pollut­ing the nearby River Tano.

“It is with great concern and outrage that we address the recent attack on journalists from Citi News by illegal miners,” the statement said.

It said the brazen act of vio­lence against media personnel who were simply performing their duty to inform the public is utterly unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms.

“The attack underscores the pervasive and destructive nature of illegal mining activities in our country. These operators not only destroy our environment, pollute our water bodies, and degrade our forests, but they also resort to violence and in­timidation to protect their illicit activities. This is a direct threat to the rule of law, the safety of citizens, and the freedom of the press, which is a cornerstone of our democracy,” the statement said.

It said the Ministry was dedicated to the government’s unwavering commitment to combating illegal mining and protecting the country’s natural resources.

“The attack on the Citi News team is a stark reminder of why we must collectively fight this menace. Illegal mining is not just an environmental issue; it is a national crisis that requires the concerted efforts of all stake­holders, including government agencies, traditional leaders, local communities, and the media,” the statement said.

“We commend the bravery and dedication of the journalists who risked their lives to expose the truth. Their work is critical in holding perpetrators account­able and ensuring that the public remains informed about the challenges we face in safeguard­ing our natural heritage,” the statement said.

“To the perpetrators of this attack, let this serve as a clear warning: the government will not tolerate such lawlessness. We will work closely with the securi­ty agencies to ensure that those responsible are apprehended and face the full rigors of the law,” the statement added.

“We call on all Ghanaians to unite in the fight against illegal mining. We must protect our environment, our livelihoods, and our future. Together, we can restore the integrity of our lands and ensure that our natural resources benefit all citizens, not just a few selfish individuals,” it said.

