Paris 2024 Olympics:  Ghana disqualified over lane infraction in Men’s 4x100m relay

Ghana’s age-long baton-change problem has not been addressed after all despite impressive showings at the Africa Games Accra 2023 and the World Relays held in the Bahamas.

Yesterday at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, it emerged to cause havoc to Ghana’s campaign in the 4x100m Men’s relay.

Eventually, Ghana’s sixth po­sition powered by an impressive of the starter’s gunbut the tempo was affected by a baton change problem between Abdul-Rasheed Saminu and Benjamin Azama­ti who run the second leg for Ghana.

That notwithstanding, Azamati soldiered on to keep Ghana in the race going to the third leg.

The handover to Amoah on the final leg was also delayed, leaving him with a difficult task of catching up with those ahead.

That proved elusive as Ghana completed the race in sixth posi­tion in a time of 38.62 seconds but was disqualified.

showing from Joseph Paul Amoah, the anchor man, was cancelled following the disqualification over lane issues occasioned by baton change infraction, leaving Team Ghana at the bottom of Heat 2.

In a group consisting of Libe­ria, Brazil, China, Canada, France, Jamaica and Germany, hope of a final berth was high in the camp of Team Ghana.

And indeed, it was not a task bigger than the impressive cast of Abdul-Rasheed Saminu, Benjamin KwekuAzamati, Fuseini Ibrahim and Joseph Paul Amoah.

BY ANDREW NORTEY