Pete Edochie pays courtesy call on GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi

Veteran Nigerian actor and African screen legend, Pete Edochie, has paid a courtesy call on the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, during his visit to Ghana.

Edochie is in Ghana to launch the African Legacy Project, which includes a book, documentary film and an African Youth Mentorship Initiative targeting about 500,000 young people across the continent.

Mr. Gyamfi welcomed the opportunity for GoldBod to support the mentorship initiative, noting that it aligns with the Board’s Special Intervention Programme and its focus on social impact and economic empowerment.

GoldBod’s work is also referenced in Pete Edochie’s new book, which highlights Ghana’s efforts to ensure its gold resources contribute to national development.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme