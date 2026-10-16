Prez Mahama tours Afienya, Tema industrial enclaves to boost local manufacturing

President John Dramani Mahama has toured five companies at the Afienya Industrial Enclave and Dignity DTRT Limited in Tema as part of efforts to strengthen local manufacturing, promote industrial growth and create jobs.

The visit, which took place on Thursday, October 15, 2026, was accompanied by the Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare.

At Afienya, the President and the minister visited Juidine Corporation Ghana Limited, Huaguang New Energy Battery Ghana Ltd, Qian Feng Intel Corporation, Zema New Energy Limited and Baoxu Automobile Manufacturing Ghana Limited.

They also toured Dignity DTRT Limited, a major player in Ghana’s textile and garment industry, at Tema.

During the visit, President Mahama announced plans to meet with the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, the Ghana Free Zones Authority and the Ministry of Finance next week to discuss concerns surrounding the Customs Act, 2026.

The meeting is expected to address concerns from businesses in the free zones sector that changes under the new law have reduced some of the incentives they previously enjoyed.

The President urged workers at the companies to remain hardworking, dedicated and committed to their duties, stressing that their efforts were essential to the growth and expansion of their businesses.

The visit forms part of the government’s efforts to engage manufacturers, address challenges facing businesses and create a favourable environment for investment, industrial production and employment.

By: Jacob Aggrey