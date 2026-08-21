RLFG men’s 13s champs: Panthers shock Dragons as Bulls go top

Accra Panthers produced an unyielding performance to secure a 20–14 victory over Dragons, ending the latter’s unbeaten run in the seven-week-old Rugby League Federation Ghana (RLFG) men’s 13s championship at the University of Ghana Rugby pitch.

Panthers’ Arimiyaw Shariff opened the scoring on the ninth minute, crossing for a try with Adam Marsuu successfully converting. Dragons responded eight minutes later through Elikem Kuwornu Kwami’s try to reduce the deficit to 6–4.

Sheihu Tijani extended the Panthers’ lead with a try while Dragon’s Prince Chris Ebo Da-Gama Idan Odum crossed the line for a try to bring the score to 10–8 in favour of Panthers at the break.

Dragons earned a 2-point penalty back from the break which was successfully converted by Abdulrahman Moussa, to bring the score to 10–10 and then took a four point lead through Elvis Ayertey’s try.

Panthers responded strongly with Sheihu Tijani scoring his second try. Adam Ibrahim Adam also scored a try with Adam Marsuu successfully converting in the 81st minute to take the final score to 20–14.

In the week’s other games, Nungua Tigers delivered a 28–14 victory over Titans while Bulls gained a 30–0 walkover victory over Skolars.

The results leave Bulls at the top of the table with 18 points, level on points with Dragons, who also have 18 points.

Panthers sit third with 15 points, followed by Tigers with nine points, Skolars on three points, while Titans remain without a point.

Match Day eight will see Accra Panthers face Nungua Tigers, while Dragons take on Bulls in important league table deciders.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

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