Samartex, Nsoatreman brace for tough 2nd leg ties

Ghanaian soccer fans would follow the fortunes of FC Samar­tex and Nsoa­treman with keen interest as they attempt to skip the first hurdles in Africa club competitions this weekend.

Both sides kick-started their respective campaigns in the CAF Champions League and Con­federation Cup competitions on impressive notes – Samartex won 1-0 away against Victoria United in Cameroon, while Nsoatreman chalked a 3-0 victory in Accra against Elect Sports from Chad.

Yaw Preko – Noatreman FC

Those results have ignited the confidence of fans in the teams with some going to the extent

of demanding an improvement on the exploits of Dreams FC’s semifinal berth in the last season campaign.

Starting today, Nsoatreman will aim to guard their 3-0 first leg win over Elect Sports of Chad when they clash at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

The game to be officiated by Lebalang Martin Mokete from Lesotho, will be played in Camer­oon due to the absence of a CAF approved facility in Chad, offering the Ghanaians the chance to take advantage of the neutrality the venue offers to record a double.

The Ghanaians started strong­ly and looked to be the side to run home with a cricket score but everything changed in the second half with the Elect Sports lads causing a lot of tensed moments for the home team.

That has no doubt put Nsoatreman on edge but Coach Yaw ‘Rush’ Preko has given the assurance that his lads will make progress to the next stage.

Following on home soil on Sunday will be Samartex FC who welcome Victoria United from Cameroon to the Accra Sports Stadium.

That match would be full of fireworks as both clubs are separated by a slim 1-0 win the Ghanaian earned in the first leg.

That clearly indicate the tough task awaiting Eritrean referee, He­nok Tesfamikael Zerom, appoint­ed by CAF to handle.

The 34-year-old referee would be assisted by compatriots,Sir­ak Samuel Menghis (Assistant I), Adel Salih Hamid (Assistant II) and Musie BeyeneTewelde (Fourth Official), while Sinko Zeli from Cote D’Ivoire serves as Match Commissioner.

Leading 1-0 and at home, one is tempted to believe that it would be smooth journey for the Samartex lads who should be comfortable dispatching the Cameroonians home empty handed.

However, Coach Nurudeen Amadu has stated that there is no room for complacency and would approach the game as if there was no advantage.

It may be a good attitude to go into the game considering that with their backs against the wall, the Cameroonians would come with all guns blasing, aim­ing to snatch qualification from the jaws of the Ghanaians.

BY ANDREW NORTEY