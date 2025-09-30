Sports Minister inaugurates IMC to manage Ghana Boxing

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Mr Kofi Adams, has inaugurated an 11‑member Interim Management Committee (IMC) to run the affairs of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA).

Chaired by former GBA president, Mr Samir Captan, the IMC includes Azumah Nelson as special technical adviser.

Other members are Brigadier Gen (Rtd) I. B. Quartey (veteran boxing administrator), Nii Akwei Bruce Thompson, Dr Eric Tetteh Ayertey, Coach Ofori Asare, Mr Lester Nii Armah Kwarteng and Mr Nathaniel Attoh.

Also, a coordinating team has been appointed: Mr Patrick Johnson, the current GBA Secretary‑General, will act as secretary to the committee; Mr Gideon H. K. Oyiadzo, Organising Secretary for the Boxing Promoters Association of Ghana, will serve as the committee’s spokesperson and coordinator; and Mr Prince Azanu will serve as stakeholder liaison for athlete welfare and as technical adviser on anti‑doping reform.

The IMC has been tasked with overseeing all professional boxing activities and spearheading critical reforms, including the implementation of comprehensive medical protocols, the establishment of a medical commission, and enhanced doping controls in partnership with the National Anti‑Doping Agency (NADA).

These measures are aimed at prioritising athlete safety, upholding integrity, and restoring public confidence.

The committee will facilitate the transition from amateur to professional boxing, restructure the association, and attract investment to foster sports tourism and boost Ghana’s competitiveness.

Inaugurating the committee, Mr Adams emphasised the critical need for reforms amid recent setbacks that have tarnished the sport’s reputation.

“Ghana Boxing has experienced a concerning decline, with performances waning and unprofessional conduct threatening the safety and dignity of our athletes,” he stated.

The tragic death of Nigerian boxer, Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju, during a bout at Bukom Boxing Arena earlier this year served as a stark reminder of the urgent need for intervention.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to restoring Ghana’s international standing in boxing.

“This effort is about safeguarding the future of our sport and ensuring it remains a source of national pride,” he noted.

He called for transparency and democratic governance within the industry, saying these principles are essential to conducting fair and transparent elections for the GBA’s new executive board.

“Your responsibilities are clear and vital. I trust you to work efficiently, transparently and impartially to stabilise and elevate Ghana Boxing,” he indicated.

“The inauguration marks a significant step toward transforming Ghana Boxing into a safer, more professional and internationally respected sport,” he added.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

