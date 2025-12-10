Tennis: Oldies Show Class at 23rd Accra Senior Open Tennis Tourney

The 23rd Accra Senior Open Tennis tournament, played at the Accra Tennis Lawn Club (ALTC), produced exciting results as the competition concluded on Sunday.

In the Men 25-34 years singles category, Ablo Brice Arnaud emerged victorious, defeating Steven Denyo 3-6, 6-4, 10-6 in a gruelling finale.

In the Men 35-44 years singles, Sampson Sayibu beat James Wiafe 6-4, 6-1 in another entertaining final.

The 45-54 years Men singles was won by Frederic Van De Vyver, who defeated Kwabena Awuku-Asabre 6-2, 6-3, while David Carreras beat George Mills 5-7, 6-3, 10-6 to win the Men 55-64 category.

In the 60 years plus Men singles, George De Souza claimed victory with a 6-3, 6-1 win against Paa Grant.

In the Men semi-professional 41 years plus singles, Prince Ablorh defeated Andrews Adu-Appiah 6-4, 6-2, while Nicholas Kumadey beat Isaac Titriku 6-2, 6-4 to win the Men semi-pro 30-40 years singles.

In doubles events:

Men 35-44 years doubles: George Heckson and Nana K. Sam Awortwi defeated Alex Kumah and Wise Aheto 1-6, 6-3, 10-6.

George Heckson and Nana K. Sam Awortwi defeated Alex Kumah and Wise Aheto 1-6, 6-3, 10-6. Men 45-54 years doubles: David Carreras and Frederic Van De Vyver beat Bernard Agana and Chris Narh 6-1, 6-3.

David Carreras and Frederic Van De Vyver beat Bernard Agana and Chris Narh 6-1, 6-3. Men 55-64 years doubles: Dr Maxwell Adjei and Kobby Brew defeated George Mills and Philip Mensah 9-3.

Dr Maxwell Adjei and Kobby Brew defeated George Mills and Philip Mensah 9-3. Men 65-74 years doubles: Paa Grant and Bob Williams comfortably beat Charles Sagoe and Arnold Addy 6-1, 6-0.

Paa Grant and Bob Williams comfortably beat Charles Sagoe and Arnold Addy 6-1, 6-0. Men 75 years and above doubles: Ebo Mends and Albert Allotey defeated Nana Dadson and Ekow Acquah 9-0.

Ebo Mends and Albert Allotey defeated Nana Dadson and Ekow Acquah 9-0. Mixed doubles: Alex Kumah and Abena Henodzi beat Steven Denyo and Yasmin Sulemana 7-5, 6-1.

In the women’s events:

Ladies up to 39 years singles: Rachael Tagoe defeated Afia Oforiwaa Aboagye 6-7 (2), 6-3, 10-6.

Rachael Tagoe defeated Afia Oforiwaa Aboagye 6-7 (2), 6-3, 10-6. Women 40-49 years singles: Sara Holst beat Kate Coleman 9-8 (3).

Sara Holst beat Kate Coleman 9-8 (3). Women 50 years plus singles: Christelle Buton triumphed over Faustina Tagoe 9-3.

This year’s tournament was sponsored by All Afra Electrical Company Limited, Accra City Hotel, Atlantic Group, Voltic Natural Mineral Water, Interplast, SIC Insurance PCL, Unoli, C. Woermann (Ghana) Limited, Diplomatic Ball, Fine Natural Mineral Water, Japan Motors, Volta River Authority, Bank of Africa, Nissan, Monolo Plant Limited, and De Simone Group.

By Benjamin Arcton-Tettey

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q