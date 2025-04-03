Woman accused of setting ex-lover’s property ablaze granted GH¢30,000 bail

A 36-year-old trader, accused of setting his ex-lovers’ belongings on fire, has been granted GH¢30,000 bail with two sureties by the Enchi District Magistrate Court.

Ruth Arthur, alias Amina, pleaded guilty with explanation to unlawful entry, causing damage and stealing.

The court, presided by Mr Law­rence Buanor-Buer, gave Ruth the opportunity to offer her explana­tion, after which the court reversed its decision and grant her bail.

General Sergeant Stephen Offei Asante, prosecuting, said that the complainant, David Anni, alias Nana Atopah, is an Okada rider, based at Amonie in the Aowin municipality.

The prosecution said Ruth re­sided in the same community with the complainant.

General Sgt Asante said Anin and Ruth were in a relationship for two years, but following the demise of their two-month-old baby, the family members of accused object­ed to the relationship leading to a divorce.

General Sgt Asante indicated that while Anin was attending a brother’s wedding at Nyameah, he received a phone call from his

friend Akwasi, that accused, who had previously moved out of the house, had broken into his room and set his belongings on fire.

Upon receiving the call, the complainant returned home and discovered that the accused had broken into his room.

General Sgt Asante said when the complainant entered his room, he realised that his GH¢22,000 was missing.

The court heard that accused allegedly damaged various appli­ances, including a 32-inch Hisense at-screen television, a Binatone standing fan, Sony speakers, a master decoder, and a double-bed mattress.

Moreover, General Sgt Asante said accused also destroy items, including a container drum and other valuables at a cost of GH¢27,019.00, at the kitchen.

Prosecution said after receiving the report, the police accompa­nied the complainant to the crime scene.According to General Sgt Asante, a double-bed mattress and other personal effects of the com­plainant were partially burnt. The prosecution said when the accused was interrogated, she admitted the crime in her caution statement. —GNA