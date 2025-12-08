A Year On: Ghana democracy at crossroads- Afenyo Markin laments

Minority Leader in parliament, Alexander Osahen Afenyo Markin has raised concerns about the direction of the country one year after the 2024 general election, warning that Ghana’s democracy may be under threat if current governance trends are not checked.

In a statement reflecting on the year since Ghanaians voted for change, he noted that while the New Patriotic Party hoped for victory, the people chose differently and the outcome was respected as the will of the electorate.

He stressed that winning power comes with responsibility and not the freedom to govern without caution.

The Minority Leader argued that the removal of key public officials reflected a worrying pattern.

These included the dismissal of workers from state institutions, the exit of the Chief Justice, and ongoing processes affecting the Electoral Commission leadership and the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

He described the development as retribution rather than renewal and questioned the government’s promises on jobs and the 24 hour economy.

Addressing President John Dramani Mahama directly, he urged him to use his rare second return to office to build a legacy of development rather than removals.

He explained that global history shows that leaders who return to power after defeat are few, stressing that such an opportunity should lead to transformation that benefits citizens.

He encouraged the President to invest in technology, artificial intelligence and modern economic growth models to position Ghana for global competition.

He warned that no country will wait for Ghana while others advance through digital innovation.

The statement further pointed to youth unemployment and frustration, noting that campaign foot soldiers who worked hard during elections have been left disappointed.

He warned that ignoring young people could lead to instability.

He urged the media to uphold its watchdog duty by speaking up against constitutional breaches rather than seeking comfort in silence.

He explained that the Minority wants the government to succeed because national progress benefits everyone, not only one political side.

The Minority Leader maintained that although democracy is not perfect, it remains the best system since it allows peaceful correction through elections.

He encouraged citizens to trust the ballot and not violence.

He encouraged President Mahama to resist party hawks and focus on national development, stating that the world is watching how Ghana uses this moment in history.

He called on leaders across the political divide to remember they are custodians of the Republic and must work to protect the nation’s democratic future.

He concluded by urging young people not to lose hope, stressing that change comes through democratic processes, and reminding all leaders that Ghana’s stability depends on responsible governance, unity and development oriented action.

By: Jacob Aggrey