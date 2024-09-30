Accra Lions thrash Nsoatreman to record first win

Accra Lions on Saturday bagged their first win of the ongoing Ghana Premier League (GPL) when they defeated Nsoatreman FC 3-1 in their match day four game played at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

Goals from Salman Faris Ta­hiru, Ezekiel Kwame Alladoh, and Blessing Assuman Dankwah were enough to drown Stephen Diyou’s goal for the visitors, handing Coach Ibrahim Tanko a respite after open­ing his campaign with two defeats and a draw.

Fresh from their quest in the CAF Confederations Cup competi­tion where they failed to advance to the group stages, Nsoatreman FC made their intentions clear by put­ting pressure on the host who also came with a plan of their own.

Accra Lions had the first oppor­tunity through Dankwah, who with only goalkeeper Ferdinand Sabi Acquah at his mercy, fired over the bar after being put through in the box by Alladoh.

Four minutes later, Tahiru made no mistake, grabbing the opener for the host after capitalising on some shambolic defending from the visitors.

By the 16th minute, the Lions were two goals up as Alladoh picked a ball from behind the box and dribbled past Ebenezer Sekyere before hitting it past goalkeeper Acquah.

The host enjoyed a lion’s share of play with the visitors occasion­ally threatening the opponent’s goal area.

Injury forced goalkeeper Osei Bonsu out for Daniel Afful before the restart, and was quickly called into action, saving from Nsoatre­man’s Diyou in the box.

Mohammed Abdul Rahman, rifled a left-footed shot into the net on 47 minutes to reduce the deficit.

However, striker Assuman Dankwah put the game beyond Nsoatreman when he scored in the 67th minute to restore the Lions’ two-goal advantage

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY’