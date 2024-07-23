Another controlled Akosombo dam spillage looms ….as VRA continues community sensitisation

The Director of Envi­ronment and Sustainable Development, Volta River Authority (VRA), Benjamin Arhin Sackey, has indicated that plans are far advanced to release water from the Akosombo Dam at 50,000 cu­bic feet (equal to 374000 gallons) per second in the coming days.

That, he said, falls within this year’s phase of spill plan.

Mr Arhin announced this yesterday at a day’s stakeholder en­gagement in Keta to sensitise the public to its next phase of water spillage from the dam.

The engagement, which was organised by VRA in collaboration with the Keta Municipal Assem­bly, was aimed at taking stock of the previous spillage and chart the way forward.

According to him, the dam had a limited water levels, adding, “if it rises too high we must release it to avoid the dam being damaged to affect power production for the entire country.”

He added that the authority ex­pected minimal damage in its next phase of water spillage and had al­ready identified the hot spots that could be affected, saying that, “it is for this reason that the authority has begun extensive stakeholder engagement.”

Mr Sackey noted that they had learnt lessons from the previous year where the spillage resulted in the displacement of residents and farmlands in the affected commu­nities.

He highlighted the VRA’s pro­active stance by emphasising the authority’s commitment in making sure that all safety measures were put in place this time.

On his part, the Keta Munici­pal Chief Executive, Emmanuel Gemegah, lauded the authority for its forward-thinking approach and dedication to inclusive planning.

“The proactive stand of VRA to engage all affected communities in advance demonstrated a com­mitment to safety and sustainabili­ty,” he remarked.

He said the previous year spill­age caused extensive damage and therefore there was the need to in­crease awareness and sensitisation associated with the spillage.

Torgbui Tette Agbi lll, Dufia of Tetevikope, representing tradition­al authorities, expressed concern about how people affected by the previous spillage were still trauma­tised and had no shelter.

FROM KAFUI GATI, KETA