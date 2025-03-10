Bechem, Chelsea clash in FA Cup quarter finals

Former MTN FA Cup win­ners, Bechem United, would face Berekum Chelsea in an all-Premier League encounter to headline the quarter-finals stage of this year’s competition after Friday’s draw.

Schedule for the Berekum Golden City Park: the winner of that contest will face the winner of another top draw involving Divi­sion One League sides, Attram De Visser Academy and PAC Academy, which slated for the Tuba Astro Turf in another quarter-final game.

Golden Kick, conquerors of record winners, Hearts of Oak, Golden Kick will look to add Karela United to their growing list of casualties when they clash at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.

True Democracy will take on the winner of the outstanding game between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Eleven Wise clash. The winner will go ahead to face the winner of the Karela United and Golden Kick in the semi-final stage.

According to the organisers, all quarter-final matches have been scheduled to take place on the weekend of March 28, 2025.

Speaking at the draw held at the MTN House at Ridge, the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr Prosper Harrison Addo, revealed that the Asante Kotoko-Eleven Wise out­standing encounter will be played on Wednesday.

He disclosed that the quar­ter-final stage will have all teams receiving MTN airtime, transport support, and appearance fees, adding that clubs package would increase from the semif final stage.

The Senior Manager, Brands & Communications, Marketing Services, Mr Germain Naatey, con­gratulated the GFA and the FA Cup committee for effectively managing the tournament and making it one of the most competitive football tournaments in the country.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY