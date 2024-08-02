GTF President honoured for dedication to para-taekwondo development

The Ghana Taekwondo Fed­eration (GTF) President, Mr Frederick Lartey Out, was on Saturday honoured by the Ghana Para Taekwondo Sub-Committee for his hard work and dedication towards the development and promotion of Para-Taekwondo in Ghana.

Under his administration, Ghana will make a maiden ap­pearance in para-taekwondo at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games expected to be held on August 28 to September 8.

Ghana would be represented in the sport by Patricia Kyeremaa following a successful application for a Wild Card after missing out on the event’s qualifiers.

A citation from the para-tae­kwondo sub-committee chaired by Rev. Samuel Annor recognised Mr Lartey Otu’s outstanding contri­bution to the development of the sport in Ghana.

“His instrumentality saw the Ghana National Para Taekwondo team participate in at least seven international taekwondo champi­onships with funding from World Taekwondo and the GTF Execu­tive Board since 2015.”

“As a result of his efforts, Ghana won its first World Cham­pionship medal, participated in its first Grand Prix, and is now set to compete in its first Paralym­pic Games in Taekwondo,” the citation said.

In conclusion, it stated that, “Mr Otu’s dedication and leader­ship have significantly advanced Para Taekwondo in Ghana, mark­ing a historic progression for the sport and inspiring future generations of Para Taekwondo athletes.”

Speaking to the Times Sports after the presentation, Mr Lartey Otu, a Chief Revenue Officer of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), expressed gratitude to the para taekwondo sub-com­mittee for the honour.

“Such honours come with some good feeling, knowing that your hard work is seen and rec­ognised. It would go to spur you on to do more for the sport.”

According to him, the GTF was working hard to raise the level of para taekwondo in the country with the target of getting more para athletes involved and ensure a lot more qualifications to international tournaments.

