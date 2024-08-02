GTF President honoured for dedication to para-taekwondo development
The Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) President, Mr Frederick Lartey Out, was on Saturday honoured by the Ghana Para Taekwondo Sub-Committee for his hard work and dedication towards the development and promotion of Para-Taekwondo in Ghana.
Under his administration, Ghana will make a maiden appearance in para-taekwondo at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games expected to be held on August 28 to September 8.
Ghana would be represented in the sport by Patricia Kyeremaa following a successful application for a Wild Card after missing out on the event’s qualifiers.
A citation from the para-taekwondo sub-committee chaired by Rev. Samuel Annor recognised Mr Lartey Otu’s outstanding contribution to the development of the sport in Ghana.
“His instrumentality saw the Ghana National Para Taekwondo team participate in at least seven international taekwondo championships with funding from World Taekwondo and the GTF Executive Board since 2015.”
“As a result of his efforts, Ghana won its first World Championship medal, participated in its first Grand Prix, and is now set to compete in its first Paralympic Games in Taekwondo,” the citation said.
In conclusion, it stated that, “Mr Otu’s dedication and leadership have significantly advanced Para Taekwondo in Ghana, marking a historic progression for the sport and inspiring future generations of Para Taekwondo athletes.”
Speaking to the Times Sports after the presentation, Mr Lartey Otu, a Chief Revenue Officer of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), expressed gratitude to the para taekwondo sub-committee for the honour.
“Such honours come with some good feeling, knowing that your hard work is seen and recognised. It would go to spur you on to do more for the sport.”
According to him, the GTF was working hard to raise the level of para taekwondo in the country with the target of getting more para athletes involved and ensure a lot more qualifications to international tournaments.
