IMANI Ghana’s Franklin Cudjoe undergoes surgery in Chicago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President and CEO of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, has undergone surgery at RUSH University Medical Center in Chicago.

In a message ahead of the procedure, Mr. Cudjoe asked for prayers, saying God’s presence and spirit will guide his neurosurgeons and the medical teams at RUSH University Hospital, Chicago and San Antonio University Hospital, Texas.

“Pray with me. Thank you again to all who facilitated my emergency travel, supported and still supporting this journey in diverse ways,” he said.

He also revealed that through the generosity of his brother, Ibrahim Mahama, a documentary will be released featuring his travel preparations from Ghana through the United States for the surgery.

Mr. Cudjoe said after his successful surgery, IMANI will host some neurosurgeons and neurologists in Ghana as part of plans to advance the availability of skilled neurologists, medical equipment, medicines and care in the country.

It would be recalled that in January 2026, Franklin Cudjoe, disclosed that he had been living with Parkinsons disease for the past eight years.

In a personal message shared at the beginning of the year, Mr Cudjoe explained that he had earlier mentioned living with a movement disorder and has now confirmed that the condition is Parkinsons.

He explained that neurologists in Ghana have been supportive throughout his journey, despite the country having very few specialists in that field. With help from close acquaintances, he has also been receiving medical care outside Ghana.

Mr Cudjoe explained that Parkinsons has no cure but can be managed. He noted that the condition does not kill but requires expensive medication and lifestyle changes, including diet control and regular physical exercise.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme