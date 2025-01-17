Kotoko to lock horns with Vision FC

Kumasi Asante Kotoko face a must-win situation on Sunday when they welcome Vision FC to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in their Gha­na Premier League (GPL) match day 17 encounter if they hope to maintain the chase on the leaders of the competition.

From the tag of Premier League strugglers last season to league leaders this season, Kpando Heart of Lions lead the pack with 30 points with Kotoko at a distant sixth.

Alidu Labaran Majeed – Vision FC

However, they are separated by just two points; making the dream of the Reds to snatch the max­imum points to possibly move into pole position a realistic one.

Vision FC has 19 points from 16 games and that makes them a good prey for the Por­cupine Warriors to feed on.

As a middle ranked team, they have lacked the need­ed consistency but have also shown the character to guar­antee safety at the end of the season.

At home, Kotoko comes with huge advan­tage and ex­perience over the Premier League newbies and per­formance-wise, appear stronger and bet­ter than the visitors from Tema.

Some of these factors plus the strong desire to land in any of the top spot ahead of them remain the driving force that could propel Kotoko to victory, but Vision FC would be no push­overs.

It would not be an easy ride for Accra Hearts of Oak as well as they travel to the Nsenkyire Sports Arena at Samreboi to face the might of Samar­tex in another epic encounter.

The Phobians are ahead of Kotoko on the league table but has the same number of points. Sim­ilarly, they have eyes on the top spot and would leave at nothing to pick the vital points on enemy soil.

They have overcome the initial difficulties and still under Coach Ouattara, they are considered one of the favourites for the season.

But Samar­tex remain very strong contenders as well despite being at the elite stage of football for a few years.

Winning the league two seasons ago and compet­ing in Africa has trans­formed them into a huge force to reck­on with. At home, the Phobians would find them tough nuts to crack.

The Nana Konamansah Park would host the Nsoatreman versus Karela United tie which is also expected to be full of fireworks.

It is a clash of equals as both sides harbour similar ambitions to earn the points in order sto boost their survival but Karela’s unimpressive show in away games makes the host favourites unless they can change the narrative with an improved performance.

At the Ampain AAK II Sports Arena, Aduana would play as guests of Basake Holy Stars in a game much would be expected from the away team just as Accra Lions would aim to bolster their surviv­al chances with a win against Gold­Stars at the WAFA Park in Soga­kope.

In other matches, Ber­ekum Chelsea will engage Medeama SC at the Golden City Park in Berekum while the league leaders, Heart of Lions engage Nations FC at the Kpando Stadium.

Bechem United would attempt at an away win against Young Apostles when they clash at the Wenchi Stadium while Legon Cities host Dreams FC at the Uni­versity of Ghana Stadium.

BY ANDREW NORTEY