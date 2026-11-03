Minister calls for fair pay for creatives, return of African artefacts

The Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has called for stronger regional cooperation to ensure fair remuneration for creatives and the return of African cultural properties to their countries of origin.

Speaking at a technical meeting in Accra, Madam Gomashie stressed the need to protect the intellectual property rights of creative professionals, establish effective systems for private copying remuneration, and preserve Africa’s rich cultural heritage.

The meeting, which brought together ECOWAS, WIPO and other key stakeholders, is expected to produce practical action plans to safeguard the livelihoods of creators and advance efforts to recover Africa’s cultural artefacts held abroad.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme