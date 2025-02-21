Mohammed Sahnoon elected as CAC Board Member

Mohammed B. Sahnoon, President of the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF), has been elected as a member of the Management Committee of the Confederation of Africa Cycling (CAC).

The election took place during the CAC Congress held in Cairo, Egypt, on February 16, 2025.

President Sahnoon, who double as the Secretary-General of the Ghana Olympic Committee has been instrumental in promoting and developing cycling in Ghana and across the African continent.

His election to the CAC Board is a testament of his unwavering dedication and significant contribu­tions to the sport of cycling.

In a press release signed by the Secretary-General of GCF, Mr Shabban Mahammed, copied to GNA said “the federation extends its heartfelt congratulations to Mr Sahnoon on this remarkable achievement and is confident that his leadership will bring about positive advancements in African cycling.”

CAC is a continental confedera­tion tasked with the promotion and development of cycling in Africa.