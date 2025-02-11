 MTN FA Cup round of 16 draw today

The draw for the Round of 16 of the MTN FA Cup will take place today at 11am at the GFA Secretariat.

The 16 qualified clubs, comprising Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, and two-time champions, Medeama SC, are eager to discover their opponents for the next round.

Record holders, Accra Hearts of Oak, and arch rivals, Asante Kotoko, will join 2016 Champions, Bechem, and 2011 winners, FC Nania, Young Apostles, Bibiani Gold Stars and Berekum Chelsea in the draw.

Division One sides Golden Kick, Sekondi Eleven Wise, True Democracy, Techiman Liber­ty Youth, Northern City and Attram De Visser are all eager for their opponents in the next round of the competition