Tenashie, Adabraka/Asylum Down Oldies clash in RENFAG League

Action continues this weekend in the on-going Retired National Footballers Association of Ghana (RENFAG) Oldies League with Osu Tenashie Oldies welcoming Adabraka/Asylum Down Oldies to the Osu Ako-Adjei Park for their week 15 clash.

Osu Tenashie Oldies who suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Dansoman Tony Oldies in their last game will be looking to return to winning ways as they seek to break into the top two of the zone by the end of this weekend.

The Osu lads would bang their hopes on former Aduana Stars and Power FC marksman Laryea Odai who leads the goal king chart to lead them pass the Dansoman lads on Saturday.

Head coach of Tenashie Oldies Jonathan Akrong believes their desire to go for the title heavily depends on this game and they would do everything possible to pick all three points to push their agenda.

The Adabraka/Asylum Down Oldies have remain tight-lipped ahead of the game with both players and officials only stating that the turf will decide.

Second placed Rangoon Oldies will stay put at the Cantonment Prisons Park in Osu to play host to resurgent Dansoman Tony Oldies in a game many are tight lipped on the outcome.

Other games in the zone will see fifth placed side Osu Salem Oldies traveling to the La Salem Park to face La Emmause while bottom side La Old Stars led by good old Alex Djannie will welcome Accra East Oldies to the McDan La Town Park with zonal leaders La Salem Oldies trekking to the A.T.T.C Park on Sunday to play as guest of Scarp Rangers.

In Zone A leaders Tema Ex-Footballers will visit the Nungua Town Park to play as guest of Nungua Oldies while East Legon Oldies welcome Nungua Veterans to the

Bawaleshie Park with Veterans K.F.C battling Teshie Oldies at the Tema Oninku Drive School Park.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY