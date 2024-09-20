1,400 security personnel end training in Tamale

About 1,400 personnel from the security agencies in the Upper East, West, North­ern, North East and Savannah Regions have ended a training on Preventing Electoral Violence and Providing Security to the Northern Border Regions of Ghana (NOR­PREVSEC) in Tamale.

Funded by the European Union (EU), the project is im­plemented by International and Ibero-American Foundation for Administration and Public Policies (FIIAPP), COGINTA and the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

At a closing ceremony here on Wednesday, the EU Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Irchad Razaaly, noted that the project was aimed at preventing violent extremism and promoting community cohesion.

He said the workshop marked the successful completion of the project and also highlighted the ongoing collaborative efforts be­tween the EU and Ghana in ensur­ing regional stability and security.

Mr Razaaly stated that the training sessions had helped to improve coordination between the security agencies.

With the EU’s support, he said, Ghana was now fully benefiting from the West African Police Information System (WAPIS) database and a coordination office established in Tamale.

He further indicated that they also facilitated the use of the Ghana National Security Strategy and the development of police operations.

“As part of the project, we sup­ported vulnerable groups, includ­ing women and youth on peace building,” he indicated.

Mr Razaaly added that NOR­PREVSEC had been a cornerstone in strengthening Ghana’s security apparatus over the past four years with collaborative efforts in order to enhance the Ghana’s capabil­ities in preventing terrorism and radicalism.

The Ambassador, however, called for more collaboration among the security agencies to support prevent violence in the country during and after the elections.

The Northern Regional Minis­ter, Alhaji Alhassan Shani Sayibu, said the NORPREVSEC project had been a remarkable journey and they were proud of the impact it had made in the five regions and Ghana at large.

He underlined that the NOR­PREVSEC project had been a game-changer for Ghana’s securi­ty and counter-terrorism efforts, particularly in the five northern regions.

Moreover, he stated that over the past two years, it had enhanced the capacities of their security agencies, increased syner­gy and cooperation among them, and built resilience against violent extremism and terrorism.

“The project has indeed en­hanced the peace we are enjoying now and the development we are witnessing in the North,” he added.

Alhaji Sayibu said they were thankful to the technical sup­plies, training, and coordination that had bolstered their security presence along their northern frontiers and borders.

He thanked the EU for its commitment to their security efforts.

The Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Ms Kath­leen Addy, on her part disclosed that the final objective was to enhance national and regional security through comprehensive counter-terrorism strategies and community engagement, contrib­uting to a safer and more resilient Ghana.

Ms Addy added that her outfit played a pivotal role in increasing public awareness and understand­ing of civic responsibilities among various segments of the popu­lation on the threats of violent extremism and terrorism.

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, TAMALE