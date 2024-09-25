Duvour, Amoafo-Yeboah shine at 2024 MTN Invitational Golf Tournament

Frederick Semenu Duvour and Vastie Amoafo-Yeboah emerged winners at the 2024 MTN Invitational Golf Tournament, the first edition in 2024.

Playing in the Men’s Group A, Duvour clinched the top spot with an impressive handicap of 12 and 40 points to take the first position ahead of Justin B.C Butah in second position with a 10 handicap and 38 points, while Solomon Allotey secured third place with a 10 handicap and 37 points.

Vastie Amoafo-Yeboah triumphed in the Ladies Group A, scoring 44 points with a 14 handicap. Catherine Fabbi took the runner-up position.

In the Men’s Group B, Simron Oberoi topped the leaderboard with a 19 handicap and 43 points followed by Walid Zoobi and Kevin Amedoh in second and third positions with 41 and 38 points, respectively.

Sheryl Afia Afari emerged victorious in the Ladies Group B, scoring 45 points with a 28 handicap, while Marlene Tonyigah came in second.

In the seniors’ division, Hajia Zenabu Sulemana and Chris Apau-Opong shared honours in both female and male categories.

For the auxiliary prizes, Simron Oberoi won the Longest Drive for the men on Hole 15, while Floria Hurtubise took the prize for the ladies.

Closest to the Pin on Hole 18 was won by Philip Paekes for the men, and Letitia Amponsah-Mensah for the women with winners receiving prizes from MTN.

Addressing participants after the event, MTN’s Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, Ms Adwoa Wiafe, said the tournament was not just about the competition but served as an opportunity to strengthen the relationship between MTN and the Achimota Golf Club.

She assured the golfers that MTN would continue innovating to meet the ever-changing needs of its customers, including its support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through products like Y’elloBiz, which offers technology solutions to boost business efficiency.

On the same platform, Mr Ishmael Yamson, the Board Chairman of MTN, was honoured with the prestigious Emeritus Award by the Achimota Golf Club.

The award, presented by Mr Frank Adu, President of the Club, recognises Mr Yamson’s remarkable contributions and unwavering commitment to the club over the past 40 years.

Mr Adu highlighted Mr Yamson’s instrumental role in the establishment of the ‘Half House’ on the golf course, a facility where golfers can take a break and refresh before continuing their game.

“In recognition of his outstanding service, Mr Yamson is now exempted from paying any membership dues or fees at the club. From this day forward, he can walk in at any time to play golf without any charges, and he is permanently excused from paying any dues,” Mr Adu highlighted.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Yamson expressed gratitude to the club for acknowledging his contributions and urged members to remain loyal to the Club by honouring their obligations and supporting the club’s growth and future success.

