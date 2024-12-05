Team President win annual end of year challenge cup

Team President claimed a 20-18 victory over the National Team to win the 2024 Rugby League Federation Ghana (RLFG) President’s Cup staged at the University of Ghana Rugby Stadium.

The annual end-of-season event, which showcases Ghana’s finest rugby league talents, brought together players from the Greater Accra, Central, and Ashanti regions, offering a vibrant display of skills and determinations.

This is the first defeat that handed the men’s national team in the four-year-old cup competition.

Team President took a 14-10 first half lead, scoring three tries and a conversion but the National Team responded with two tries and a conversion to narrow the gap before the break.

In the second half, the National Team went ahead with two tries, taking an 18-14 lead but with just three minutes left, Jonathan Adotey scored a try for Team President, while Darryl Amoatey’s precision conversion secured victory.

In the U-19 boys game, the National Team defeated Team President comprising young talents from Awutu Winton SHS, Pentecost SHS, Aduman SHS, St. Michael SHS, and Akrofrom JHS, by 26-6.

In the women’s division, the National Team continued their dominance, bagging a 22-12 victory over the President’s Team, scoring two tries and converting one to take a 10-0 first half lead, while the second half saw both teams score three tries each with neither side converting their kicks, to end the first half 12-12.

This year’s President’s Cup, played in honour of Mrs Juliana Storey, the first female president of the RLFG, was graced by Keith McMahon, Deputy UK High Commissioner.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY