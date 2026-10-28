FC AshantiGold part ways with Zito, 2 others

Ghana Premier League side, FC AshantiGold 04, have terminated the contracts of Head Coach and Technical Director, Abdul Karim Kabutey Zito, Assistant coach, Ernest Okyere and goalkeepers’ trainer, Robert Dabo, with immediate effect.

The decision was announced in a statement issued by the club yesterday following a consultative meeting of its Interim Management Committee held on Monday, October 26, 2026.

The club did not provide reasons for the dismissal of the three technical team members but said the decision took immediate effect.

Zito joined AshantiGold 04 ahead of the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season after leaving Asante Kotoko, where he was appointed to serve as both head coach and technical director.

AshantiGold said a caretaker coach had been appointed to take charge of the team until a substantive head coach and technical director are named.

“Management wishes to express our deepest gratitude to the affected officials for their contribution and service to the team this far, and wishes them the best in their subsequent endeavours,” the statement said.

The decision comes as FC AshantiGold 04 continue their campaign in the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season where they are currently placed 11th on the league table with 11points.

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