Ghana Armwrestling Secures Shoe Fabriek’s Support Ahead of World Championship

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) has received sponsorship support from Shoe Fabriek, a local shoe manufacturing company, ahead of its participation in the 2026 World Armwrestling Championship in New Delhi, India.

The company presented specially designed Ghana-branded sneakers to the Ghana Armwrestling Federation for the national armwrestling team, Golden Arms, as part of efforts to support the team ahead of the international competition.

Armwrestlers

The sneakers were presented by Mrs Adelaide A. Abbiw-Williams, Shoe Fabriek’s General Manager, and received on behalf of the Federation by its President, Mr Charles Osei-Asibey.

The sponsorship is expected to complement the team’s official uniforms and kits, giving the athletes a coordinated appearance as they prepare to represent Ghana on the world stage.

Speaking at the presentation, Mrs Abbiw-Williams noted that the gesture reflected the company’s commitment to supporting Ghanaian talent and promoting national pride through locally manufactured products.

“As a proudly Ghanaian footwear manufacturer, we are delighted to celebrate this important milestone with the GAF. Ten years of building a sporting discipline, nurturing talent and creating opportunities for Ghanaian athletes to compete internationally is an achievement worth recognising,” she said.

She added that the company’s support went beyond the provision of footwear, stressing the importance of corporate Ghana backing athletes who carry the country’s flag at international competitions.

“As the team heads to India, we want them to step onto the international stage with confidence, pride and the knowledge that corporate Ghana is behind them. We wish the entire contingent every success,” she added.

Mr Charles Osei-Asibey, President of GAF, thanked the company for the gesture and assured it of a good performance in India.

He said: “Though we grip and battle with our arms, the shoes by Shoe Fabriek will comfort and make us grounded enough to battle to victory.”

The Golden Arms will be seeking to make Ghana proud at the World Armwrestling Championship in New Delhi, India, where the country’s athletes will compete against some of the best armwrestlers from across the world.

Shoe Fabriek GH Ltd, based in Akropong-Akuapem in the Eastern Region, specialises in the manufacture of footwear for institutional, industrial and consumer markets, including security boots, safety footwear, school shoes, sandals and casual shoes.

The partnership highlights the role of Ghanaian businesses in supporting sports development and demonstrates how local industries can contribute to the success of national teams competing internationally.

For the Golden Arms, the footwear sponsorship represents an additional show of confidence and support as they prepare to fly Ghana’s flag at the global championship.

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