GTF lauds wheelchair tennis athletes, intensifies call for LA2028 support

The Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) has commended wheelchair tennis players and officials for their dedication and participation in the Ga Mantse Tennis Tournament, describing the competition as a positive step in the growth of the sport in the country.

The tournament featured men’s and women’s wheelchair tennis events, with athletes displaying skill, determination and sportsmanship throughout the competition.

In the men’s category, Bernard Yawson emerged champion after an impressive campaign, while Daniel Laryea finished as runner-up. Stacy Konadu Mensah clinched the women’s title, with Bridget Nartey placing second.

The Federation congratulated the finalists and all participating athletes for their efforts in making the tournament competitive and successful.

Speaking on behalf of the Federation’s Board, Mr Henry K. N. Larbi, National Coordinator of Ghana Wheelchair Tennis, praised the commitment of both players and officials and reiterated the need for corporate and institutional support for the sport.

He said sponsorship remains critical to enabling Ghanaian wheelchair tennis players to participate in international competitions, earn ranking points and improve their prospects of qualifying for the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

Mr Larbi noted that the costs associated with international travel, accommodation, tournament participation and specialised sports wheelchairs continue to limit opportunities for many athletes despite their talent and commitment.

He appealed to corporate organisations, government institutions, development partners and individuals to support the country’s wheelchair tennis programme.

According to the GTF, increased investment would help athletes gain international exposure, access modern equipment and benefit from structured coaching and training programmes necessary to compete at the highest level.

Beyond competition, the Federation stressed that wheelchair tennis promotes inclusion, boosts confidence and helps reshape public perceptions about persons with disabilities.

It reaffirmed its commitment to expanding wheelchair tennis across Ghana through talent identification and athlete development while thanking partners, coaches, officials, families and supporters for their continuous contribution to the sport.

The Federation believes sustained support and investment would be key to helping Ghanaian wheelchair tennis players realise their Paralympic ambitions and achieve success on the international stage. –GNA

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