Black Maidens to face Argentina tomorrow • In FIFA U-17 WWC Round of 16 game

The Black Maidens of Ghana have secured a place in the Round of 16 of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup (WWC) in Morocco after a deserved 2-0 victory over Canada in their final Group B match.

The victory enabled Ghana to finish the group stage with four points and leapfrog Canada into the knockout phase, while the North Americans were left waiting to see if they would advance as one of the best third-placed teams.

Coach Joe Nana Adarkwa’s side showed determination throughout the encounter and created the best chance of the first half but the breakthrough came in the second half following a double substitution by the Ghana coach.

The Black Maidens advanced after recovering from an opening 3-0 defeat to Norway and a thrilling 3-3 draw against Brazil.

They would now face Argentina in the Round of 16 tomorrow. Argentina topped their group with an impressive campaign and are expected to present a stern challenge, but Ghana would head into the knockout encounter with renewed confidence following their strong finish to the group stage.

The Black Maidens would be aiming to continue their resurgence and secure a place in the quarterfinals of the competition.

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